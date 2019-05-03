Catch Brenda’s Brats in three Cowichan shows this weekend

Lots of fun in store as South End choir performs at Pioneer Square

As usual, the members of Brenda’s Brats are having a great time rehearsing for their upcoming show. This year it’s called ‘We’ve Got Your Number’. (Submitted)

Brenda’s Brats choir are presenting three shows this weekend: at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 4, and again at 2 p.m. on May 5, so you’ve got three chances to enjoy some musical fun, South End style.

The show is called We’ve Got Your Number and all the songs have numbers in the title. Some examples are ‘4 Strong Winds’, ‘7 Bridges Road’, ’16 Tons’, ‘Love Potion#9’, ‘1 Voice’, and ‘When I’m 64’, which only shows that the singers, under the direction of Brenda Braaten, are up to their usual hijinks.

They’re setting up round tables at Pioneer Square to create a town square with store front signage such as ‘Catch 22 Counselling’, ’40 Winks Motel’, ‘6 Feet Under Funeral Home’, ‘Whole 9 Yards Fabric Store’, and more.

Refreshments will be served at the tables.

Advance tickets are $17 and you’ll pay $20 at the door. Tickets are available at Valley Vines to Wines or from any choir member or email eartraining@shaw.ca

Proceeds go towards bursaries to support youngsters’ music lessons.