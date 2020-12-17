Catch a little Cabin Fever at Cowichan Performing Arts Centre online

For anyone looking for a little fun, the show will stream on-demand as of 7 p.m., Dec. 22

From left: Thomas Kuecks, David Lane, John Ivison, Denis Berger, Rod Gray, and James Kuecks are Cabin Fever. Catch their performance starting Dec. 22, 2020 on the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre website. (Ashley Foot photo)

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre will premiere a free online concert from Cowichan band Cabin Fever starting Tuesday, Dec. 22.

For anyone looking for a little pre-Christmas fun, the show will stream on-demand as of 7 p.m.

The band includes six highly regarded multi-instrumentalists: Thomas Kuecks (guitar, flute, and vocals), James Kuecks (guitar and vocals), John Ivison (guitar and vocals), David Lane (keyboards, Rod Gray (bass), and Denis Berger (percussion).

“The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre’s mandate is to bring great culture to the Cowichan region,” says CPAC manager and CVRD arts and culture division head Kirsten Schrader. “This being such a strange year for the performing arts, we wanted to showcase a local band that has gathered in their social bubble safely over the last few months to present a concert of entirely original songs. There’s something wonderful about being able to produce a concert in these socially distanced times, and we are honoured to support local performers and the arts in this innovative way.”

The concert, filmed before the enhanced socially distancing protocols came info effect, was conducted under strict COVID-19 safety measures, which audiences can read more about at cowichanpac.ca/safety

Cabin Fever’s 35-minute concert is entirely original and features music composed by the Kuecks twins and bluesy local guitar favourite and fire protection expert John Ivison.

The concert can be streamed online at cowichanpac.ca and on their Facebook, Youtube, and Vimeo pages.

Cowichan Valley Citizen