Castlegar Spring Fling taking place April 28

Spring Fling is Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kinsmen Park in downtown Castlegar.

Spring is in the air and preparations are underway for the 13th annual Castlegar Spring Fling.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in and around Kinsmen Park in downtown Castlegar. This year’s event will once again feature a three-on-three road hockey tournament, kids games, a bounce house, door prizes, a classic car show, emergency vehicles, live entertainment and vendors booths.

The event is geared for families and there will be game stations for kids.

“Come out and enjoy free entertainment for families,” said organizer Peter Laurie. “It’s a great community event to get the season off to a good start.”

The entertainment schedule has not been finalized but will include Nina Amelio, Dannika Sookoroff, Supercat Studios and Hillbilly Trucker.

The three-on-three road hockey tournament will consist of three brackets divided into ages six to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 and up. Organizers are encouraging teams to sign up early to ensure they get a spot as spaces are limited. Registration is $20 per team and there will be cash prizes for the winners. If you would like to register, information is available on the Castlegar Spring Fling Facebook page or by calling Angela Jack at 250-365-0014.

The vendor registration deadline is April 15, call Emma Cuell at 350-513-2446 or email emmacuell@gmail.com for more information.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers, especially for the day of the event, call Peter at 250-365-5655 if you would like to lend a hand.