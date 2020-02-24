Castlegar musician holding benefit launch party

Castlegar musician Steve Marc will celebrate his debut album with a benefit concert March 7.

The event will be held at the Kinnaird Hall and is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the Kootenay Brain Injury Association.

As a concussion/traumatic brain injury survivor, Marc is passionate about raising awareness about concussion and traumatic brain injury.

Marc recently moved to Castlegar from the Okanagan where he spent most of the last decade touring the province on upright bass with world music ensemble Barefoot Caravan.

Marc says he sings songs from the heart about love, loss, the good, the bad and the ugly in the world.

“The messages are usually heart felt to inspire hope and positivity,” said Marc.

His debut album Picture reflects the years he spent playing world music and reggae throughout the folk music scene and festival circuit. It will release on all platforms on Friday.

Marc says becoming a father and enduring a life-altering workplace accident has also influenced his music.

“Picture is exactly that, how I view life based on what life has shown me over the last decade painted with sound,” said Marc.

The Latin Lovers of Nelson will also perform at the event. Their music is inspired by traditional Latin rhythms as well as reggae and funk.

“With lots of percussion and classical guitar, people are sure to dance,” said Marc.

Erin J. Bauman: the Panoptical Poet will also be on hand with some spoken word poetry.

Castlegar News