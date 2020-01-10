Casting call seeks Okanagan talent for Cabaret

Big Apple Productions is holding auditions for Cabaret Jan. 17, 4-6 p.m., and Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Valley Vocal Arts Studio. (Submitted Photo)

A saucy musical from the ’60s taking the stage in Vernon this spring is looking to fill the diverse roles.

Big Apple Productions is hosting auditions for Cabaret on Jan. 17 from 4-6 p.m. and Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Vocal Arts Studio.

From the book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Cabaret is set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power. But the focus is on an American writer and his relationship with a performer at a seedy Kit Kat Klub.

Locally, Neal Facey is directing the show with musical director Melina Schein and choreographer Lucy Hazelwood.

Presented by special arrangement with Tams-Whitmark, the show goes June 11-14 and June 17-20 at Powerhouse Theatre.

“Brash, colourful, and unfortunately, still timely, we are thrilled to be bringing the 1998 revival of Cabaret to Vernon,” Schein said.

The list of roles to fill include: MC, British cabaret singer, German-accented characters, Kit Kat Klub girls and boys and ushers/usherettes.

The leading American writer role, Cliff Bradshaw, has been cast.

Male MC (aged 25-50): The host/master of ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub – presented as a gender-questionable character comfortable with being close to both men and women; comedic, lovable; requires agile stage movement, age range and appearance flexible, speaks with a German accent.

Salley Bowles (20-30): A British cabaret singer at the Kit Kat Klub, a quirky character who comes across as flighty, yet struggles with knowing the darkness of the reality of her life as a cabaret performer; comfortable with stage movement and light dance; speaks with a British accent.

Fraulein Schneider, female, 45+: A landlady who rents rooms in her large flat; comfortable with stage movement and light dance (waltz); speaks with a German accent.

Herr Schultz, male, 45+: One of Fraulein Schneider’s roomers and the proprietor of a fruit shop; comfortable with stage movement and light dance; speaks with a German accent.

Fraulein Kost, female, 25-40: (may double as Fritzie – a Kit Kat Girl – see below) Another of Fraulein Schneider’s roomers, she earns money by offering favors to sailors, presentation of the character should exhibit a strong sexual comfort and commanding nature; comfortable with stage movement; speaks with a German accent.

Ernst Ludwig, male, 25-50: A friendly and likeable German, takes English lessons from Cliff, and smuggles funds for the Nazi party; comfortable with stage movement and light dance (waltz); age range is flexible, speaks with a German accent.

Rosie, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Lulu, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: doubles as “Gorilla.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Frenchie, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: doubles as “Chanteuse.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Texas, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: soloist in “Two Ladies.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Helga, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: soloist in “Two Ladies.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Fritzie, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: (may double as Fraulein Kost) Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Bobby, male – Kit Kat Club Boy: soloist in “Two Ladies.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy, free gender portrayal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Victor, male – Kit Kat Club Boy: soloist in “Two Ladies,” doubles as “Officer.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy, free gender portrayal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Hans, male – Kit Kat Club Boy: soloist in “Two Ladies,” doubles as Max and “Sailor.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy, free gender portrayal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Herman, male – Kit Kat Club Boy: doubles as “Sailor.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy, free gender portrayal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Kit Kat Club Ushers/Usherettes: Group of hosts and hostesses who will oversee the lobby and seat guests as official personnel of the Kit Kat Club. Scanty attire required.

Auditioning actors should prepare 32 bars of one song from Cabaret and a short monologue from the approved list (list will be sent upon audition confirmation). Actors auditioning for dance roles should be prepared to learn a short choreographed sequence. Wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear (character shoes preferred).

Rehearsals run March 4-June 6 on Wednesday and Thursday evenings (6-9 p.m.) and Sunday daytimes (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) all at Valley Vocal Arts. Tech dates are June 7-10 at Powerhouse Theatre.

To book your audition email producer/music director Melina Schein at melinascheinmusic@gmail.com. No phone calls. Please indicate the part(s) you wish to be considered for.

“Come to the Cabaret, your table’s waiting!” Schein said.

READ MORE: Star power wanted at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre

READ MORE: Finals stage Okanagan’s top talents

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.