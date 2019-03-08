Cascadia Wind Ensemble presents Irish-themed concert

Performance at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford on March 10

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble performs an Irish-themed concert in Abbotsford on Sunday, March 10. (Submitted photo)

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds a concert titled Luck o’ the Irish on Sunday, March 10.

The performance starts at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

The concert features Irish folk songs and concert band music, including Irish Tune from County Derry and the entire Irish Suite by Leroy Anderson.

Special guest performers are Chris McMullan and Michael Viens.

McMullan is a highly acclaimed uilleann piper and whistle player from Ireland, and Viens sings and plays guitar and bodhran.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $13 for students and seniors, and $40 for a family. They are available at the door, online at Cascadia-irish.eventbrite.ca and at King’s Music in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble was formed as a non-profit society in 2013 by Shannon Goldsmith to give adult and youth musicians an opportunity for performance of great concert band repertoire.

In the last year, Cascadia has presented formal concerts in Abbotsford and has performed in community events in Chilliwack, Mission, Hope, Abbotsford and Delta.

The ensemble was awarded a gold standing and trophy for Outstanding Community Band at the 2017 Kiwanis Fraser Valley International Music Festival.