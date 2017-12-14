Cascadia Wind Ensemble hosts Christmas concert

Event on Saturday at Calvin Presbyterian Church in Abbotsford

Cascadia Wind Ensemble hosts a Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 16 with special guests the Dizzy Souls jazz band and the Philomusica Sextet.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Calvin Presbyterian Church (33911 Hazelwood Ave.).

Cascadia Wind Ensemble is a flourishing concert band led by conductor and music director Shannon Goldsmith, who has many years experience conducting award-winning bands and orchestras.

Cascadia features adult and youth musicians who own their own instruments and want to play in a challenging and rewarding musical environment.

Cascadia has musicians from teenagers to 80-plus years from Langley to Agassiz and from Washington State.

Tickets for the concert are $15 general, $10 for seniors and students, and $35 for families.

They are available online at eventbrite.ca, at the door, by phone at 604-302-5480 or at King’s Music in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.