Cascadia Quartet strings along in Langford

String quartet aficionados, take note.

Cascadia Quartet will perform an evening of Baroque by Candlelight on Nov. 22 in Westhills Recital Hall at the Victoria Conservatory of Music, Lakepoint Way in Langford.

Cascadia Quartet is composed of Kathryn Wiebe, Tyson Doknjas, Barry Leung and Erin Tinney, and have which has garnered a devoted following on the Island for their live performances, where classical finesse meets the best of pop, rock, jazz and other musical styles.

Tickets for the event, which is part of the Classics on the West Shore 2018-19 series presented by the West Shore Arts Council, cost $15. Admission is free for ages 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at ClassicalConcertSeries.eventbrite.ca. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the performance set to begin at 7:30. Please note there is limited seating available.

Parking is available in the YM/YWCA parking lot off of Langford Parkway.

