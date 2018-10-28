Carroll Trio kicks off Jazz Vespers in North Saanich

Victoria-based composer, instructor, guitarist and vocalist Wes Carroll brings his trio to the Jazz Vespers at St. John’s United Church next week.

Carroll, joined by Cyril Lojda on drums and Trav Short on bass, performs jazz standards and original tunes.

A performing musician since the age of 15, Carroll has appeared in five of the last seven Victoria Jazz Festivals and is a regular performer at the Empress Hotel . In 2014 he earned a degree in Jazz Studies from Vancouver Island University. With side-projects that include “Wes plays Wes” (a tribute to Wes Montgomery) and the original hip-hop crew “Grapefruit Is Impossible,” it is clear that when it comes to genres, Wes does not play favourites. He has recorded two albums of original music: Off Pulse Quartet, Live in Holland (2014), and Off Empire (2018), the Wes Carroll Confabulation’s debut album.

Drummer Lojda graduated from Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo and studied with great drummers like Terry Lynn Carrington and Neal Smith at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. There he performed with his own project called Different Levels of the Devils, presenting his original compositions and arrangements. His performing experience includes being part of multiple jazz bands in Europe, one of which opened for the legendary drummer Trilo Gurtu. Cyril regularly performs with Pablo Cardenas Trio, Wes Carroll Confabulation, Tia Brazda and Neisy Wilson.

Bassist Short began performing live music in 1993, playing the clubs and festivals in Edmonton. With the electric bass as his primary tool for self expression, he found himself holding down the low end in a variety of styles ranging from rock, country, folk, world music, hip hop, strange and wacky, free improvisation, and some jazz for good luck . He released three albums of original music and played on many others. In 2008 he made the move to Vancouver Island and began playing the upright bass. As well as playing jazz and original music in Victoria, Short has been a private instructor of bass for over 20 years, and repairs string instruments for the Victoria school district and others.

Jazz Vespers continues on Dec. 2 with the Eryn Sharpe Trio, on Jan. 6 with the Ryan Oliver Trio and on Feb. 10 with the Edie DaPonte Trio.

Jazz Vespers services begin at 7 p.m. St. John’s United Church is located at 10990 West Saanich Rd. There is no admission charge. An offering will be taken to cover the cost of the musicians and the Vespers program.

