Carly Rae Jepsen headlines Victoria in triumphant return to the city

Carly Rae Jepsen brings her synth pop sound to Victoria’s Royal Theatre on Sept. 1. Photo by Markus&Koala

For Carly Rae Jepsen it’s sure to feel like the first time when she makes her triumphant return to Victoria, a once humble student turned international pop star.

Jepsen, a former student at the Oak Bay-based Canadian College of Performing Arts, revisits her roots Sept. 1 when she performs at the Royal Theatre. The stop is part of a world tour in promotion of her new album Dedication, which was released in May and was eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike after the success of 2015’s E•MO•TION and a couple of hot hits released in the intervening years.

Born and raised in Mission, Jepsen completed the one-year performing arts certificate program at CCPA after graduating high school in 2004. She left to pursue other opportunities and wound up finishing third in the 2007 season of Canadian Idol. She achieved international stardom when her single “Call Me Maybe” burst forth from seemingly every radio in the world in 2012.

Jepsen has been back to Victoria once since, opening for fellow B.C. act Hedley at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in 2016, but this will be her first time in town as a headliner since she hit the big time.

Dedicated, released to positive reviews, carries on her brand of accessible, but stylized glitter pop music that could appeal to both 1980s girls just wanting to have fun, and 2019 hipsters looking for modern synth-pop production to appreciate.

The album’s singles, “Now That I Found You,” “No Drug Like Me” and “Too Much,” along with her beloved back catalogue, are sure to take centre stage when Jepsen returns to the Royal this Labour Day weekend.

Tickets for the show are still available online at rmts.bc.ca.

