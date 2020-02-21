Carlos del Junco and the Blues Mongrels return to Courtenay

Eight-time Maple Blues winner Carlos del Junco and his Blues Mongrels return to the Sid Williams Theatre to feature songs from his latest CD release Hang On.

del Junco has a reputation for spectacular live performances. A case in point, he opened for Ray Charles in 2003 at the Sony Centre and sold out of his 150 CDs in the 20-minute intermission between sets.

del Junco has toured many parts of the globe and is considered one the world’s greatest living harmonica players. He’s released seven solo (band) CDs and three duo collaborative CDs. A dynamic live performer, he’s played virtually every major blues, folk and jazz festival in Canada. In addition to two Juno nominations, del Junco won two gold medals for both blues and jazz categories at the Hohner World Harmonica Championships in 1993 in Germany.

Comox Valley fans may have have seen del Junco on one of his Vancouver Island MusicFest appearances, most recently in 2010.

Get ready to trash all you thought about the harmonica, Carlos del Junco and The Blues Mongrels deliver a no holds barred display of melodic fun and virtuosity.

The show at the Sid Williams Theatre is Thursday, March 12.

For tickets, visit sidwilliamstheatre.com or call the box office at 250-338-2430.

Comox Valley Record