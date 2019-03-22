Carihi opens musical James and the Giant Peach on April 10

After James grows a giant peach, he goes on what can only be called an adventure

Carihi’s Musical “James and the Giant Peach” opens Wednesday, April 10 and runs until Saturday, April 13.

Roald Dahl’s famous kid’s book has been set to music, and features all the crazy creatures from the well-known story.

James, after being orphaned, goes to live with his atrocious aunts Spiker and Sponge, and through an odd meeting with a mysterious magical man named Lahdalord , he manages to grow a giant peach. What happens after that can only be called an adventure…one that includes giant bugs, an ocean voyage, seagulls, sharks and a trip to New York City.

This show is family-friendly and sure to please everyone. The music is written by Tony-award winning composers Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, and is catchy and fun…and suits the mood of the show perfectly.

Don’t miss this colourful, exciting show! Tickets will go on sale again, at Carihi, on April 1.