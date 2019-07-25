Cariboo Artists’ Guild has their brushes ready for 39th Annual Fine Art Show and Sale

18 artists will be showcased at the show

Kathy Crawshay with one of her paintings that will be entered into the show on July 26. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Artists will be casting a shadow at the Parkside Gallery this Friday, July 26, as they celebrate the reception of the Cariboo Artists’ Guild 39th Annual Fine Art Show and Sale.

“The theme is ‘Cast a Shadow’,” said Kathy Crawshay, one of the members. “There are 75 paintings and there are 18 members who are in the show.”

Participating artists are allowed to submit up to five pieces of work but one has to follow the theme.

“The theme is usually a challenge we put out to our group every year,” said Crawshay. “I just thought of the winter shadows as being the most interesting for me – across snow and the angle. The longest shadow is in winter.”

Crawshay has been involved with the Cariboo Artists’ Guild since she retired 12 years ago. Since then, she has had 12 shows in the area, a few group shows and one show up in Williams Lake as well.

While she doesn’t describe herself as a fulltime painter, she does sell her paintings year-round and will be doing so at the show. However, she always picks one to take home.

In fact, the majority of paintings by the 18 artists involved will be for sale.

The artists involved in the show are:

Penny Bailey, Bobbie Crane, Crawshay, Lynne Flanders, Sheryl Fremlin, Cheryl Gauthier, Leslie Ginther, Patsy Granberg, Olaug Jaenicke, Helen Killington, Katalin Kovacs, Susan Kruse, Barb McClusky, Carol Munro, Donna Petersen, Neil Pinkett, Alexandra Verboom, and Cindy Wikingstad.

Another painter, Susan Kruse, said picking a central theme motivates all the artists to go beyond their comfort zone.

The paintings then get to be shown off at the gallery during the opening reception of July 26 (5 to 7 p.m.) and will remain there until Sept. 7.

The opening reception is free for everyone, and afterwards, the artists’ work can be viewed anytime Parkside Gallery is open.

