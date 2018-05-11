Career in mineral exploration inspires Oak Bay Emerging Author

In the fictitious Nisselinka mountains three generations of a family working as settlers, prospectors and citizen soldiers, as they experience the dreams, disappointments and rewards of owning mineral claims in a remote part of British Columbia.

Oak Bay author Robert Longe’s story of intrigue in the mining industry is among the titles on loan through the Greater Victoria Regional Library’s Emerging Authors Collection.

Longe’s self-published novel The Nisselinka Claims (2015) is rooted somewhat in his work in mineral exploration for many years. His own experiences searching for mineral deposits in many parts of the world convinced him that the industry, provides enough excitement and characters for an entire genre of novels.

“It’s based on what could happen and I think things like this have happened,” he said.

The story starts in the 1910s with an original settler and mineral claims then passed on to his son who holds on through Depression. The grandson in the 1980s faces a promoter on the Vancouver stock exchange doesn’t play by the rules in a bid to get those claims.

“If it prompts other people to do the same that’s great. I would like to see more stories, it’s a very Canadian industry,” Longe said. “You no longer go and stake claims by going into the bush with an axe and marking trees and posts, you just go to your computer with a Visa. It’s changed. But it was a very exciting special part of history.”

The GVPL celebrates the region’s writing culture with its Emerging Local Authors Collection, featuring self-published, independent and small press books by local authors. Each spring, the GVPL launches a new series of books submitted by emerging authors in our community. Applications are accepted in the fall for the next year’s collection.

The print books in the Emerging Local Authors Collection are on display at the Central Branch in the rotunda for one year.

The ebooks are showcased online through BiblioBoard, with unlimited borrowing. The collection features 129 books published between 2013 and 2017, and include self published, independent and small press works as well as ebooks.

The Nisselinka Claims is available by e-book and hard copy on Amazon.

The Greater Victoria Public library’s Emerging Local Authors collection opens with an event Saturday, May 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Central Branch courtyard, 735 Broughton St. For more information visit gvpl.ca/virtual-branch/emerging-local-authors/

