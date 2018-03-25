Caravaggio, Van Gogh documentaries come to Cineplex Langley

Theatre screens 'In Caravaggio The Soul and the Blood' & 'Van Gogh Of Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies'

‘Van Gogh. Of Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies’ will be screened June 13 and 17 at Cineplex Langley.Video screen grab via vimeo.com/245173565

Cineplex Events is adding two new documentaries to the fifth season of the ‘In the Gallery’ series.

Art-loving audiences will have the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and works of one of the most controversial and mysterious figures in the history of art, Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, and one of the most famous and influential artists in the history of Western art, Vincent van Gogh.

In Caravaggio – The Soul and the Blood and Van Gogh. Of Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies, audiences are guided through the museums, galleries and private art collections featuring the masterful works of these two renowned artists.

Caravaggio – The Soul and the Blood | May 2 and 13

Directed by: Jesus Garces Lambert

Presented by: SKY, MAGNITUDO FILM and Nexo Digital

One of the first Italian films to be shot in 8k, Caravaggio – The Soul and the Blood is a moving journey through the life, works and tormented existence of Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, one of the most controversial and mysterious figures in the history of art.

Caravaggio was a revolutionary artist not often loved by his contemporaries. He travelled all over Italy in search of fortune, or perhaps in search of himself, escaping from the enemies he invariably made along the way.

Filmed across Italy and other major museums around the world, Caravaggio – The Soul and the Blood tells the story of his artwork through in-depth research into documented evidence. The film places a particular focus on Caravaggio’s life of light and shade, contrast and contradictions, being a genius while having a wild side and finding echoes of his personal experiences in his masterpieces.

Van Gogh. Of Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies | June 13 and 17

Directed by: Giovanni Piscaglia

Presented by: Nexo Digital and 3D Produzioni

Masterpieces from the Kröller-Müller Museum

A stunning new exploration of the life and work of Van Gogh through the eyes of his most devoted admirer and owner of the largest private collection of his artwork.

Audiences will gain unprecedented access to legendary artistic treasures, experience the rare architectural beauty of the Kröller-Müller Museum and journey into the past through the Milanese, Florentine, Roman and Palladian Renaissance. With a special focus on the importance of drawing as part of his artistic technique, audiences will be immersed in the life of one of the world’s greatest artists as Van Gogh’s story reveals itself from Paris to Provence.

Van Gogh. Of Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies tells the story of the Van Gogh’s burning passion for art, bringing together 40 remarkable paintings and 85 drawings from the Kröller-Müller Museum in Holland.

For showtimes, visit Cineplex.com/InTheGallery.