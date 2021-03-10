Capitol Theatre celebrates Indigenous culture

This March, the Capitol Theatre will be streaming performances and events as part of the Sixth Annual Indigenous Culture Celebration from its website https://capitoltheatre.ca/ and will reach more people, farther abroad and for the longest duration than this event has ever been able to do before.
Recordings of special guests are available for viewing for free on the Capitol’s website and social media channels for the duration of the month of March and include; Shelly Boyd, the Arrow Lakes Cultural Facilitator and member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservations, students from the Salish School of Spokane, Don Courson, president of the West Kootenay Métis Society, and Elder Donna Wright. Links will also be made available to view a book reading with author Eileen Delehanty Pearkes, From the Heart: Fire and Flow, and Brent Kennedy Students in a short documentary celebrating their connection to the forest.
For a limited time, March 8 to 15, there is the unique opportunity to view the 30-minute documentary film, Older Than The Crown by filmmaker Derrick LaMere, which follows the trial of Sinixt tribal member Rick Desautel who in 2010 was charged with hunting as a non resident and without a proper permit in Canada.
In addition, ticketed events include musical performance recordings by the Kym Gouchie Trio and Tony Louie. Gouchie’s (Lheidli T’enneh, Cree and Secwépemc) music brings awareness to First Nations and women’s issues, promoting reconciliation and community building, and Tony Louie, the Sinixt singer songwriter from Inchelium, Wash., offers a soulful sound that has a way of grounding even the most restless of spirits.