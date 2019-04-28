Capilano University jazz toup returns to Vernon

Last spring, the Capilano University faculty, along with students from the school, blew the roof off the Vernon Jazz Club.
The faculty members are back again to treat the Vernon audience to another evening of jazz. According to the Cap-U faculty, the Vernon Jazz Club is a favourite venue who regularly perform to a sold-out crowd.
“There’s no club like the Vernon Jazz Club in Vancouver,” said Dennis Esson, jazz studies coordinator and instructor.
Capilano University, located in North Vancouver, offers a premiere four-year bachelor of music and jazz studies degree, as well as a two-year diploma program, and is recognized nationwide as one of Canada’s top jazz training institutions. Focusing on jazz performance and composition, the degree program sets extremely high standards of musicianship and draws from amongst the strongest music students in Western Canada.
Cap U Faculty will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) on Saturday, May 4, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets $20 online at vernonjazz.com and at our sponsor, Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members. The bar will be cash only.
