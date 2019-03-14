Cap City Comic Con is back with celebrity meet and greets

B Woodward says Comic Con is for everyone who likes fun things, coming to the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden March 22-24. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

The second Capital City Comic Con is back in Victoria March 22 – 24 and you won’t want to miss out.

“Has anybody ever watched a movie? Has anybody ever read a book? There’s all kinds of fun things that will be there for all kinds of people,” said B Woodward, owner of Cherry Bomb Toys. “You can see medieval role play displays to anybody who’s into Lego, basically it’s for anybody who’s into any type of fun thing.”

The event includes a number of pop culture centered events such as panels, epic photo-ops and celebrity meet and greets.

With a number of celebrities that will be in attendance such as Jay Baruchel, Patrick Warburton, James Marsters, Graham McTavish and Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart.

Capital City Comic Con runs March 22 to 24, Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden.

Find tickets online at capitalcitycomiccon.ca/tickets.

