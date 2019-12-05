Cantiamo Chamber Choir has 2 events in December

Cantiamo Chamber Ensemble invites you to ring in the holidays and help them sing out the end of their 20th anniversary season with two Christmas events.

Take a break from the hurry of Christmas shopping to enjoy the beautiful light displays in the gardens and acapella music from Cantiamo. Photo submitted

On Sunday, Dec 8, join the 16-member chamber choir for Christmas at the Movies, 7:30 p.m. at Comox Pentecostal Church. This concert celebrates many of the iconic songs from film, television and Broadway, along with a few seasonal pop favourites. You won’t find these tunes in the Oxford carol book!

Tickets are $15, cash only, available at Anthony’s Copper Kettle Bakery and Cafe in Comox.

On Dec. 22 and 23, bundle up and join Cantiamo for their 16th annual Woodland Garden Carol Walks. Stroll through the beautifully lit Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens and listen to traditional Christmas favourites, sung a capella and al fresco by ensemble members.

Look for familiar faces as singers return home for the holidays and join old friends and new in this much-loved event.

Audiences love the interactive nature of the walks, and the feel of an old-fashioned Christmas activity gets families out in the fresh winter air.

Tickets available at the door, 6183 Whittaker Rd. Cash only. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, $20 for family (two adults max., three kids). This is an outdoor event, so please dress accordingly.