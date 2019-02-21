Candice Roberts bring Ideas Bobert! to Okanagan

A clown, a tour de force of comedy and a conundrum? That’s exactly what Vancouver’s award-winning creator Candice Roberts will be bringing to Penticton on March 3, in the presentation of Ideas Bobert! by Candy Bones Theatre at 2 p.m., part of the Children’s Showcase series.

It’s what happens if one denies his or her deepest dreams and desires. Teetering on the brink of absolute failure, love-sick Bobert discovers his heart to be more than he knew, says the release about the show’s announcement.

“Ideas Bobert! is heartwarming and extraordinary, with staging that is truly unique,” said Melanie Walden in a news release about the performance. “It’s a story that will captivate people of all ages.”

Candice Roberts is a theatre comedy artist, dancer and creative coach, passionate about the connection between healthy communities and self-expression.

In 2014, Candice received the Mayor’s Arts Award for her work facilitating a community arts program, implemented within the B.C. health system, for people recovering from addiction and mental health issues.

She is band leader of the critically acclaimed Myrtle Family Band, a founding member of the Jessie Award nominated Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret Society and artistic director of Candy Bones Theatre.

Candy Bones is dedicated to devising and sharing innovative and original inter-arts theatre works of artistic excellence.

Tickets for Ideas Bobert! are $12 and are available at Tumbleweed Gallery, Penticton Arts Council, Prague Café, Penticton Art Gallery, Oliver Veterinary Hospital, The Beanery Café in Summerland or online at Eventbrite.

For more information call 250-492-7997 or go to childrensshowcase.ca.

