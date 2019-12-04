(Facebook)

Canadian show pokes fun at Greater Victoria’s latest deer control method

Oak Bay deer contraception focus of late-night sketch comedy

Greater Victoria’s infamous deer population were the focus of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes satirical sketch on Tuesday, Dec. 3. A laugh welcomed by many regarding a frequently polarizing subject in the Capital Regional District.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria municipalities hope for region-wide effort to control deer population

The Canadian late-night show poked fun at the District of Oak Bay’s recent decision to administer immuno-contraception to selected deer, in hopes of reducing urban deer populations, cited as a growing safety concern.

READ ALSO: Last year 380 dead deer were collected between Oak Bay, Saanich

READ MORE: Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

matteus.oconnor@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Headliners ushers in the season with pair of Christmas musicals
Next story
Upcoming entertainment in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Just Posted

Most Read