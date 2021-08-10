Canadian roots musician Petunia to play the Qualicum Beach Community Hall

Show hosted by the Oceanside Folk Roots Club on Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.

Canadian roots musician Petunia will play for the Oceanside Folk Roots Club at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 7 p.m. (Submitted photo)

Oceanside Folk Roots Club presenter Mick Sherlock said folks should expect the unexpected when Petunia performs.

The Canadian roots musician will play the Qualicum Beach Community Hall on Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.

While Petunia’s music is often considered ‘western swing’ and ‘old-timey cowboy,’ as a genre-hopper, he is not that easy to pin down.

His music is informed by the old, but is newly created with nods to Jimmie Rodgers, the Carter Family, Bob Dylan, Hank Williams, the blues and Marty Robbins.

Described as Tom Waits meets Elvis at Woody Guthrie’s Hobo Junction, and “one of the best bands in the world today, of any kind” by veteran roots rocker Phil Alvin, Petunia has a reputation for leaving an impression.

“We were so lucky to get him, he’s a unique and captivating singer. I’d say that he is a throwback to an earlier time, but to be honest, none of the earlier performers were this good. He has a spark and passion that the old guys never showed,” said Sherlock.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 403-608-7280, or emailing micksherlock58@gmail.com, or through the Oceanside Folk Roots Club page on Facebook.

