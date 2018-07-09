Canadian icon Prism announces show in Fort Langley

Prism will perform with special guest, Spirit, at the the Chief Sepass Theatre Sept. 13

Iconic Canadian “super group” Prism is coming to Fort Langley for an unforgettable night of music.

Rooted in blues, rock and jazz, the band will perform many unmistakable anthems, including Take Me to The Kaptin, It’s Over and Take Me Away, at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 13.

With 13 albums and thousands of concerts under their belt, these journeymen of rock have amassed a mountain of industry recognition, including the Juno for Group of the Year (1981), SOCAN Song of the Year (1980) for Night to Remember, a Juno nomination for Song of the Year (1981) for Young and Restless as well as the Juno for Producer of the Year (1981) for Armageddon.

They even had the distinction of being played in space. On Sunday, March 6, 2011 the crew of STS-133 Discovery were awakened by the soaring lyrics of Spaceship Superstar to begin the last day of that shuttle’s final mission.

Founding member Al Harlow drives Prism forward with alumni Gary Grace, Tad Goddard and Marc Gladstone.

Joining Prism is special guest Spirit.

The acoustic live-looping artist uses his guitar and voice to create layers upon layers of sound. His first three singles, Give It All Back, Where, Oh Where and title track Hands from his sophomore album HANDS (2018) were created using a modified version of the acoustic live-looping process.

The music heard during performances is created organically through Spirit’s acoustic guitar. All performances are live, with no pre-recorded tracks or synthesized sounds.

Since placing Top 20 in the Vancouver area for CBC Searchlight 2013 with his song Come To Think Of It, Spirit has sold out shows and opened for 54-40, Platinum Blonde and Chilliwack.

Tickets are $55 and are available through Ticketmaster. Call 1-855-955-5000 or visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter