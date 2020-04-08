Canadian country star Jess Moskaluke to headline Penticton Peach Festival’s country night

Multi-award winning country artist will perform on the Peters Bros. main stage in Okanagan Lake Park

Jess Moskaluke will headline the Tim Hortons Country Night at the 2020 Penticton Peach Festival. The 2018 Canadian Country Music Association award winner for album of the year is already off to a hot start in 2020 with her hit single Country Girls. (Contributed)

The Penticton Peach Festival has announced internationally celebrated artist Jess Moskaluke will headline the Tim Hortons Country Night.

A multi-award winner, Moskaluke is set to perform on the Peters Bros. main stage in Okanagan Lake Park on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Already taking 2020 by storm with her single Country Girls, marking her first number one on the Canadian country music charts, Moskaluke is set to release her latest single Halfway Home on April 10.

“We feel so grateful to have such a talented artist, with a current number one hit on Canadian Country Radio, coming to the Penticton Peach Festival to headline Tim Hortons Country Night,” said Don Kendall, Peach Festival president.

The 2018 Canadian Country Music Association award winner for album of the year, Moskaluke was the first Canadian female country artist since her childhood idol Shania Twain to achieve CRIA platinum single status with Cheap Wine And Cigarettes.

She has since gone on to earn CRIA Gold certifications for Take Me Home and Kiss Me Quiet along with a nod for her feature on Paul Brandt’s I’m An Open Road.

She was also the first Canadian female country artist since 2008 to have a song in the Top 3 with the upbeat track Drive Me Away and has notched another six Top 10 hits in addition to that.

A multiple Juno award nominee and a 2017 Juno winner for country album of the year, Moskaluke is also a three-time consecutive Canadian Country Music Association recipient for female artist of the year — the first resident of Saskatchewan in the history of the awards to achieve this title.

Other awards she has received include a 2017 SOCAN songwriter award and in the summer of 2017 was presented with five SCMA awards including entertainer of the year as voted by the fans.

With over 40 million combined streams, Moskaluke continues to break barriers in the country music world with her big voice, pop-infused hooks and sonic versatility.

Her 2018 debut holiday album A Small Town Christmas went on to garner a Juno nomination for Country Album of the Year, which alone has achieved nearly two million combined streams.

Last fall, she was invited to play at Australia’s C2C Music Festival, and was asked to take part in CMC’s “Songs and Stories” series, performing six songs for a one-hour special.

Tim Hortons Country Night will also feature singer/songwriter Shawn Austin whose debut single, Paradise Found, landed him as one of the Top 10 most played Canadian Country artists on radio.

He has over six million collective streams to date and performed as a surprise guest on country singer Dallas Smith’s 27-date Side Effects Tour.

Stay updated with Peach Festival news at www.peachfest.com and by following the festival at either Facebook.com/PentictonPeachFest, on Twitter @Peachfest2020 or on Instagram @pentictonpeachfestival.

