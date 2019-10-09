Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck to play Vernon

The band will be in town for its album tour on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Big Wreck is coming to Vernon on its But For the Sun 2019 tour on Oct. 29. (Photo: Nikki Ormerod)

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre will be ready to rock come late October.

Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck is on tour for its latest album, titled But For the Sun. The band was formed in Boston in the early 90s by Toronto guitarist and vocalist Ian Thornley along with Americans Brian Doherty (guitars), Forrest Williams (drums) and Dave Henning (bass), who studied at the Berklee School of Music together.

Their 1997 debut, In Loving Memory, is a certified double platinum album in Canada that features chart-topping singles like Blown Wide Open and That Song.

The band broke up in 2002 after the release of their sophomore album. Thornley went on to form a self-titled band that found rock radio success with several singles.

It was a short-handed Thornley show in 2010 that sparked Big Wreck’s comeback. Thornley’s band needed a fill-in on guitar one night, and Doherty stepped in to play next to his former lead vocalist. Thereafter, the two started working on music again. The band’s first single as a reunited Big Wreck (Albatross) was also their first number-one Rock Radio single in Canada.

The band has since recorded three new albums: 2012’s Albatross, 2014’s Ghosts and 2017’s Grace Street. The lead single from their 2019 album, Locomotive, is available now.

Big Wreck plays the Vernon centre on Tuesday, Oct. 29 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ticketseller.ca.

Brendan Shykora