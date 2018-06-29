Canada Day in Kimberley

Face painting, live music, poetry and more this Sunday, July 1 in the Platzl.

Kimberley, along with the rest of the country, will be celebrating Canada Day this Sunday. There are some family-friendly activities in the Platzl, along with a ‘Oh Canada’ nature park hike.

Platzl Events

12p.m. to 1p.m.: Music from The Oak Republic

1p.m. to 1:30p.m.: Announcements and Music

1:30p.m.: A Canada Day Poem

1:30p.m. to 2:15p.m.: The Sookenai Singers from Aqam First Nation

2:30p.m. to 3p.m.: Arne Sahlen will perform

3p.m. to 4p.m.: The Kimberley Community Band

Cake will be served following the band’s performance. Face painting and temporary tattoos, by donation, from the Kimberley Spark Youth Society will also be taking place in the Platzl.

If you’re up for a three hour hike, join Dennis Bathory on the Trans Canada Trail for the ‘Oh Canada’ nature park hike. Meet at the Swan Avenue Entrance at 9a.m.. Call Bathory at 403.651.5061 for more information.