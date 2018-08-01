Campbell River’s big bagpipes bonanza just a week away now

It’s hard to believe that after so many months of effort by so many volunteer organizers, there’s only a week to go before the opening of Campbell River’s first annual Highland Gathering, which is happening alongside the Logger Sports events in Nunns Creek Park.

Multiple events are crammed into two-and-a-bit days, beginning on Friday, Aug. 10 with the initial novice clinic and competition for the Heavy Games.

The Heavy Games are also slated to run into Saturday and Sunday for those most interested in the more muscular part of the contests.

Gold, silver and bronze medals have been specially designed and created for the Highland Gathering’s many different competitions, along with cash prizes – in some cases up to $1,000.

Hundreds of people are expected to visit and stay in the town for the program. This includes a new contest titled Celts Have Talents, which is scheduled to run from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12.

The program is to feature presentations in two categories. Category A will feature any instrument and vocals, supported by 1-5 pipers. Category B is for any instrument, with six pipers or more.

In both categories, four celebrity adjudicators will choose a winner of the $1,000 prize based on popularity. Facebook live audiences will also be able to vote.

Solo and trio events in piping and drumming will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The massed bands and welcome ceremony will take place on the Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and band competitions will run from 1:15 to 4 p.m., followed by the Massed Bands Retreat at 4:30 p.m.

The Highland Dance part of the schedule will take place on Sunday, Aug. 12, beginning with registration for primary, beginner and novice classes at 8:30 a.m. with dancing starting at 9 a.m.

Registration for other categories will begin at 12:30 p.m., with dancing from 1 to 4 p.m.