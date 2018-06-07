Campbell River photographer’s image picked up by National Geographic fine art gallery

Campbell River Photographer Eiko Jones has had one of his images picked up by National Geographic's Fine Art Galleries.

Campbell River photographer Eiko Jones is known for his underwater photography as well as other subjects. Photo by Eiko Jones

Jones’ Cloud of Tadpoles was picked up by the iconic adventuring society for sale on its online fine art outlet. The image was published in National Geographic in 2013 and continues to be a featured item with the National Geographic Society.

“I was quite blown away when they picked one of my pictures,” Jones said.

National Geographic’s attention has been a thrill for the Campbell River-based photographer. As a kid he dreamed of being published in National Geographic and he achieved that with Cloud of Tadpoles. It actually was the first photo he sent to a magazine. Talk about hitting a home run at your first at bat!

To celebrate Jones’ achievement, the Campbell River and District Art Gallery (CRAG) will be launching a showcase of his work in the gallery gift store on Wednesday. The launch will be held 6-8 p.m. at the gallery and his work will be featured throughout June.

Jones has also launched a new website that will feature his more artistic photographs. The site is called Eiko Jones Fine Art Photography. Cloud of Tadpoles won’t be available at the CRAG or on his online fine art gallery because National Geographic has exclusive rights to the image. However, you can link to the National Geographic gallery through Jones’ gallery.