Campbell River Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend raises funds for charities

Dancers swayed to the blues stylings of Randy McAllister (on drums) and his band, part of the Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend. Amaro and Christine Lozano (below) of Anahemi, Calif., were among the concert goers at the Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend on Thursday. “We love Campbell River,” said Amaro. Photos by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Music lovers tapped their toes for a good cause last weekend at the Mirror‘s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend, an annual concert series that raises funds for local community groups.

It started on Thursday night, as Texas bluesman Randy McAllister and his band performed at a benefit concert for the Campbell River Special Olympics chapter.

Among the revellers was Matti Jeffreys, who takes part in the local Special Olympics group. Asked what brought him out on Thursday night, he said: “The music! And the Special Olympics.”

As for the music, it showcased the soulful vocals, harmonica and drumming of Randy McAllister, who hails from a small town in central Texas called Novice.

Concert goers were asked to donate $5 in exchange for the entertainment.

The fundraiser came as Special Olympians and coaches prepared to depart for nationals competitions, which take place this week in Antigonish, N.S.

The Campbell River contingent, which is competing with Team BC, left on Sunday.

The local Special Olympics chapter is able to provide a full slate of activities to its members for an annual $15 membership fee, including swimming several times a week at the pool, said Sandy Ott, a swimming coach.

“They’re so busy,” said Ott. “They’re always doing something.”

The weekend of fundraising continued on Friday evening with an R&B band called Time Well Wasted. That show supported the Grassroots Kind Heart Society, a group that provides home-cooked meals to people struggling with poverty

Saturday featured the Jen Hodge All Stars, a jazz band with a ragtime sound. Money from that concert went to the Transition Society, a group that provides services for women and children including emergency housing for those at risk of violence and abuse.

Couldn’t make it down? Don’t worry. We’ll do it again next year.

