Campbell River Martin Barre Jethro Tull show rescheduled

Martin Barre is celebrating the history of Jethro Tull, with a â€˜Tour of Toursâ€™ which has been rescheduled for Nove. Photo contributed

Martin Barre’s Music of Jethro Tull concert has been rescheduled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be taking place on Sunday, November 8 at the Tidemark Theatre. Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30. A release states that all tickets and seating for the new date have been secured where possible, and further information will be made available by Tidemark as it comes.

Barre was one of the founding members of Jethro Tull, and his guitar playing can be heard on all of the band’s classic hits, including Aqualung. Barre will be performing with his touring band, and will be joined by special guests Dee Palmer and Clive Butler, both of whom performed with the band over the years.

The show will also feature a multimedia presentation chronicling 50 years of the band’s history.

“It is the most significant Tull show of the past two decades, truly a very special concert that will do justice to the legend,” the release says.

