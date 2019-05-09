Campbell River gallery celebrates World Collage Day with collage-making party

Artist Rosie Schinners to facilitate exercises that promise to spark the imagination

Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is inviting the public to a night of collage-making fun. Photo courtesy CRAG

Saturday is World Collage Day, an international celebration of collage.

To mark the occasion, the Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is inviting the public to a night of collage-making fun.

“Join us for an unforgettable night of collage, music, and snacks as we snip the night away for World Collage Day,” says a notice on the CRAG website. “Rosie Schinners, Kolaj Magazine’s 2019 poster artist, will be facilitating activities throughout the evening.”

The notice adds that Schinners “has planned very cool exercises to spark our visitors imagination with seasonal changes and hybrid creatures.”

The event takes place in the lobby area of the gallery, where an exhibit titled “Collage sans colle: The broad reach of collage” is on display until May 23. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best collage-themed outfit as they enjoy decorations and projections at the event .

The collage party takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and admission is $5.

