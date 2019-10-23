Campbell River artist takes to the written word

When a visual artist takes up the pen, wonderful things can happen.

Antonia Huber will be launching her new book of creative non-fiction, Vignettes of Japan, at the Museum at Campbell River on Nov. 2.

Such is the case with artist Antonia Huber and her new book of creative non-fiction, Vignettes of Japan. This collection of descriptive stories about her many trips to Japan since 2000 is enhanced with photos and with Huber’s own art. Told with humour, insight and the unique perception of a Canadian woman grappling with a new culture, the stories are highly entertaining as well as informative.

A former teacher with a passion for lifelong learning, Huber was introduced to art in her formative years and early on developed her skill rendering scenery, flowers, animals and insects. Huber. moved to British Columbia from England at a young age and has had the fortune to live, teach and experience the province in diverse locales that offer astounding natural beauty such as Haida Gwaii, Northern B.C., and Nelson, and on Vancouver Island, at Victoria, Port Hardy and Campbell River.

Huber will be launching her book at the Museum at Campbell River, 470 Island Highway on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-4 p.m. She will give a pictorial presentation based on her book and give a short reading. The presentation will be followed by refreshments and tea hosted by Stonehouse Teas.

