Cambpell River potters’ wares ready for annual show and sale

The kilns are cooling and the potters are preparing their displays for the annual Holiday Pottery Show and Sale.

The much-anticipated event takes place Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Campbell River Sportsplex, 1800 S. Alder St.

As always, there will be a wide range of locally made pottery in a variety of ceramic techniques such as stoneware, porcelain, earthenware and raku. The work spans the gamut from practical mugs, tea pots and bowls to beautiful wall pieces and sculptural figurines.

This is one of the largest shows of pottery on Vancouver Island and the admission is free. The Campbell River Food Bank will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and cash so bring along a gift for those who need help.

Enter the draw to win a beautiful pottery door prize.

Whether you are looking for a special gift for someone on your list, or just enjoy spending some time enjoying the beautiful clay art made by the talented ceramic artists of our region, the Holiday Show and Sale will not disappoint.

