CALL OUT: Musicians invited to perform on Port Haney Wharf

For more than 20 years Maple Ridge Historic Society has been hosting a series of outdoor concerts

Hundreds come out each summer to be part of the annuals Music of the Wharf concert series in Port Haney. (Maple Ridge Historical Society/Special to The News)

Each year, the Maple Ridge Historical Society hosts the Music on the Wharf concert series.

While winter is still upon us, organizers are thinking ahead, and the deadline is fast approaching for musicians to apply to be part of the family-oriented summer event.

Deadline for applications is Sunday, March 1.

With the beautiful Fraser River as a backdrop, the Music on the Wharf concert series has something for everyone in the family.

In 1957, the Maple Ridge Historical Society was formed; a group of like-minded individuals who saw the rich culture of the yet-fledgling Haney Port and knew it must be preserved.

Forty-some years later, Val Patenaude is the current executive director of the society, and a lot has changed in Haney over the last 50 years. “We are here to preserve and share the community history with current and former residents,” Val said. “We are about this community, for this community, about families that lived, and still live here.”

MRHS operates almost all of our local historical landmarks – Haney House, St. Andrews Heritage Church, the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives, the Old Post Office and the Wharf office, and, as one can imagine, a great deal of time and funds are required to keep these heritage buildings looking the way they once did.

The summer concert series started with a local band offering to play a one-time concert and has become one of the Maple Ridge Historical Society’s most popular annual events, say organizers.

Since 1997, this free (by donation) concert series has taken place on the historic Port Haney wharf [located on River Road, just east of the Port Haney West Coast Express station].

Twice in July, and twice in August on Monday nights the concert series features local and regional bands.

This year’s Music on the Wharf concert series runs July 13 and 27, as well as Aug. 10 and 24.

The performers cover a variety of musical styles including jazz, blues, bluegrass, brass band, rock, and country western.

“This is a great way to get to know the rich music scene in Maple Ridge,” they tout.

There is no seating provided at this event so bring a lawn chair. The best seating area fills up fast so it is best to be there early. Parking is limited, so guests are asked to plan ahead and carpool if they can.

If anyone would like to volunteer at the event, they can contact the Maple Ridge Museum at mrmeventplanner@gmail.com or sign up with signup.com

And to apply, musicians can visit the society website.

Maple Ridge News