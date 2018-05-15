Cafe Classico season finale features the Rose Gellert String Quartet

The Rose Gellert String Quartet plays at Langley Community Music School on Sunday, May 27. Submitted photo

Langley Community Music School wraps up its Concerts Café Classico concert series with a performance by the school’s own Rose Gellert String Quartet.

Taking the stage Sunday, May 27, at 2:30 p.m., the event begins with a pre-concert coffee and commentary, guest hosted by Yuel-Yawney, violinist of the Borealis String Quartet, followed by a performance featuring Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18 No. 6 and Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2.

Established in 2016, the Rose Gellert String Quartet is ensemble-in-residence at LCMS, and is comprised of violinists Will Chen and Samuel Tsui, violist Peter Ing and cellist Ben Goheen.

“Beethoven’s quartet bridges the classical and romantic periods with his characteristic intensity, wit and beauty. The Borodin dives straight into the heart of Russian romantic music, and has a wonderful lyricism,” said violinist Chen.

“We are very much looking forward to sharing this program with our audience.”

Chen has performed all over Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom as a soloist and chamber musician with the rising group Mainzer Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra. He holds a bachelors of music from the University of Victoria, and a masters degree from Hochschule fur Musik Mainz, Germany.

Hong Kong born violinist Tsui attained both his Bachelors and masters degrees at the University of British Columbia. He currently performs as the principal second violinist of the Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, and is a member of the first violin section in the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, Canada West Chamber Orchestra and the Willingdon Church Orchestra. He has performed and recorded with various high-profile artists, including Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige.

Toronto native and Vancouver resident Ing is a renowned violin/viola musician and LCMS teacher, with a masters degree from the University of British Columbia. He has performed across North America and Europe, including the Kent Blossom Music Festival, Colorado String Quartet Festival, and the Casalmaggiore International Music Festival in Italy, and continues to perform with various orchestras across B.C., including the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra and Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra.

Cello performer Goheen holds a masters degree from the University of British Columbia and has performed for multiple B.C. symphonies, including the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, Prince George Symphony, BC Chamber Orchestra, Kamloops Symphony, Vancouver Inter-Cultural Orchestra and Canada West Chamber Orchestra. He also performs solo and in a wide variety of small chamber ensembles. In addition to teaching at LMCS, Ben is the conductor of the Surrey Symphony Society’s Intermediate Strings.

“Since their founding nearly two years ago, the Rose Gellert String Quartet has delighted audiences with their energetic and engaging performances,” said LCMS artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann.

“Their concert is not to be missed.”

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Call the box office at 604-534-2848.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 St.