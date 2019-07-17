Caetani House show explores war trauma through textile art

FCCS artist in residence Mirjana Borovickic will open her "Resident Child" show on July 29

A pop-up art show will explore war trauma through textile art later this month at Vernon’s Caetani House.

The exhibit, titled “Resident Child,” is being put on by UBCO BFA graduate Mirjana Borovickic, who on July 11 was announced as one of two inaugural Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies artists in residence.

Borovickic, now based in Kelowna, was born in Bosnia and immigrated to Canada in 1995 at the age of 12 after living through a civil war.

In her “Resident Child” series, she uses textiles and acrylics to explore her childhood memories and war trauma, creating images from her past using previously owned garments, mostly from her own children.

“It’s been a self-guided therapy session for me,” she said of the mixed media series. “I’ve been able confront my difficult past and release emotions I had suppressed since childhood.”

The opening reception for the show will take place on Monday, July 29 at 3401 Pleasant Valley Rd. from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Borovickic will be in attendance. The studio gallery hours for the show will be Tuesday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

