Cabaret of Wonders returns to Chilliwack with both new and familiar magicians

Time and time again, Shawn Farquhar has shown audiences astonishing acts of sleight of hand and mystifying illusions, and he’s back once again with Cabaret of Wonders XVIII.

Shawn Farquhar returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 21 with Camilo the Magician, Sterling Dietz and Chris Gowen.

Farquhar is passionate about how far the Cabaret of Wonders has come since its initial inception.

“I never dreamed that we’d go from 25 people a night to selling out Rotary Hall every time. I can see the people in the back of the room, I can talk to them, and we even take a break in the middle to get to know them,” he said. “Even now, patrons come back, because not one show has been the same. Each time it’s different, and we always bring new material and new performers.”

Returning to the series for the second time is Camilo Dominguez (also known as Camilo the Magician), who has also performed at the Cultural Centre with his solo show Supernatural in 2016. Originally from Bogota, Columbia, Dominguez has been performing magic since the age of just four years old. Moving to Canada when he was 15, he pursued his career in magic performance and acting. He went on to complete the Production Program at Langara’s Studio 58, as well as the Theatre History Exchange in London, and has also taken classes at the New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts. Dominguez has had sold-out shows across Canada, and even has a song written about him by Vancouver-based band Said the Whale called “Camilo (the magician)” that was inspired when the band members had met him at a party and he blew them away with his talent.

Taking part in the Cabaret of Wonders for the first time are magicians Sterling Dietz and Chris Gowen.

Weaving together drama, comedy and illusions, Dietz has been amazing audiences around the globe for the last eight years. It took him only a year to be awarded the title of World Teen Champion of Magic, and he’s only grown as a magician since then. Expanding his skills and illusions Dietz’s unique brand of showmanship will be an experience that transports you to a time and place filled with wonder.

Using sleight of hand, Gowen is a master of high energy close-up magic. He inspires laughter and amazement in his audiences, and he’s bringing that joy to the show.

The intimate cabaret setting in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre gives you a unique opportunity to see these talented magicians work up close.

Whether you’re looking for a fun evening out, or want to discover the thrills of live magic, Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders is the place to be.

Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders XVIII is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

