Legend Jim Byrnes serves up some blues standards at the Filberg Festival in Comox. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Byrnes, Bentall and lots more at Filberg Fest in Comox

Events and exhibitors run whole weekend at beautiful lodge setting

This year’s installment of the Filberg Festival features headliners like Barney Bentall, Jim Byrnes, Ken Lavigne, Marcus Mosely Ensemble and Tiller’s Folly on two stages. The event also offers a curated selection of 135 artisans and arts working in different media such as metalwork, pottery, toys, wood-crafts, jewellery, paintings, glass and textiles. There was also a wide choice of specialty foods to satisfy one’s gustatory desires, while the “Enchanted Forest” gives the kids a chance to play and create. All of this takes place in the beautiful setting of the Filberg Lodge.

