Busy lineup of live performances this winter at Penticton’s Cannery Brewing

It’s going to be a busy winter for events at Cannery Brewing in Penticton.
On Dec. 11 residents can catch the groovy trio Orange Sol for live improv music from 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission is a suggested donation to the musicians of $10.
Then on Dec. 15, Dorian Goodwin featuring Maven the Raven will be perfoming a no-cover show from 6 to 8 p.m.
Local musician Tavis Weir will take the spotlight at the brewery, located at 198 Ellis St., on Dec. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. with no cover.
Dec. 29 is your chance to enjoy the good things in life for free with Curtis from One Sharp Sax from 6 to 8 p.m.
In the new year, catch Bianca Barkland will be performing on Jan. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. with no cover.
Jan. 7 is vinyl night at the craft brewery from 7 to 9 p.m., with DJ Spill playing an all-vinyla set with a mix of tunes from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s spanning different genres.
Then it’s Tristan Telle’s turn to take the stage and provide live music from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 12, no cover.
Harvey K. is next in the lineup with a no-cover performance scheduled for Jan. 19.
The local one-man band Ari Neufeld will take the stage at Cannery Brewing on Jan. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m., with tickets going on sale in January.
Capping out the performances for the first month of 2020, Stephen Charles Clarke will be performing on Jan. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. with no cover for his live music show.
