Busy lineup of live performances this winter at Penticton’s Cannery Brewing

Musicians like Ari Neufeld will be perfoming at the brewery throughout December and January

Ari Neufeld is just one of the local musicians who will be providing live music at Penticton’s Cannery Brewing this winter. (Photo from Facebook)

It’s going to be a busy winter for events at Cannery Brewing in Penticton.

On Dec. 11 residents can catch the groovy trio Orange Sol for live improv music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is a suggested donation to the musicians of $10.

Then on Dec. 15, Dorian Goodwin featuring Maven the Raven will be perfoming a no-cover show from 6 to 8 p.m.

Local musician Tavis Weir will take the spotlight at the brewery, located at 198 Ellis St., on Dec. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. with no cover.

READ MORE: Time to celebrate Christmas Cowboy Style with Double Stop Creek & Friends

Dec. 29 is your chance to enjoy the good things in life for free with Curtis from One Sharp Sax from 6 to 8 p.m.

In the new year, catch Bianca Barkland will be performing on Jan. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. with no cover.

Jan. 7 is vinyl night at the craft brewery from 7 to 9 p.m., with DJ Spill playing an all-vinyla set with a mix of tunes from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s spanning different genres.

Then it’s Tristan Telle’s turn to take the stage and provide live music from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 12, no cover.

Harvey K. is next in the lineup with a no-cover performance scheduled for Jan. 19.

The local one-man band Ari Neufeld will take the stage at Cannery Brewing on Jan. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m., with tickets going on sale in January.

Capping out the performances for the first month of 2020, Stephen Charles Clarke will be performing on Jan. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. with no cover for his live music show.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<