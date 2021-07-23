Business association gives Aldergrove a taste of the town

Eat local event encourages people to order takeout and dine at new plaza on Saturday, Aug. 14

Taste of Our Town, a food event, will happen in downtown Aldergrove. (Special to The Star)

Get a taste of what Aldergrove has to offer with a brand new event encouraging residents to get together and eat local.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, people are encouraged to take part in “Tastes of Our Town” and order from special takeout menu that local restaurants will be offering between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day.

Organized by the Aldergrove Business Association, people can bring their meal to the new Aldergrove Plaza (27214 Fraser Hwy) to enjoy some entertainment and meet local organizations.

Aldergrove Food Bank will be onsite to accept donations while the Earth Ninjas will be sharing tips and tricks for keeping the community clean and green.

People will also get the chance to enter the ‘Eat-local’ draw for a chance to win prizes.

Organizer Alyssa Nielsen explained that a small group was invited by resident Marie Gold, to meet and share ideas for community events utilizing the new Plaza space on the previous Alder Inn site.

“Inspired by the international restaurants throughout our town, I envisioned a food festival that instead of food tucks, focused on and highlighted those great local restaurants that are already offering amazing food to our community,” Nielsen explained.

A full list of restaurants and entertainment will be released ahead of the event once organizers finalize who is participating.

This is the second event following Canada Day to take place at Aldergrove Plaza – a temporary use for the space where the Alder Inn stood for 70 years.

Township spent $5.4 million to buy the former hotel and two neighbouring lots, which was demolished last November.

A $150,000 budget was approved by council, recommending a packed gravel surface with space for a portable event stage, portable tables and chairs stored in a steel container when not in use, and some modular planters with benches and other seating areas.

Some overhead string lighting will illuminate the site in the evenings.

The container can also be used for “bike valet” storage when public events are being held.

“We hope that attendees will get out and visit their favourite local eatery or perhaps even try something new,” Nielsen said. “Through this event we are excited to support local businesses and draw the community together in this new space for an afternoon of fun, entertainment and community awareness.”

People can visit www.facebook.com/events/s/tastes-of-our-town for more details or check out www.tastesofourtown.ca.

Call Veronica at 604-807-3098 for more info or to get involved.

