Burns Lake, don’t miss this Canada Day virtual celebration

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, The Village of Burns Lake and the Lakes District Arts Council, in partnership with many individuals and groups in the Lakes District and beyond, proudly present:

Canada Day 2020 Virtual Event

To open our community’s 2020 Virtual Canada Day event, The LDSS Drum Group presents Nedut’en songs of welcome. Here are Hope Abraham, Brianna Michell, Tannysha Michell, Marissa Crouse, Susan Michell, and Coco Plasway from Lakes District Secondary School.

Lake Babine Nation Chief Gordon Alec presents an address of welcome.

On behalf of the Village of Burns Lake, greetings from Mayor Dolores Funk. (Hint: the video takes a few seconds to load … be patient).

And now, here are members of the Lakes District Community Choir performing ‘O Canada‘.

Next, Chamber of Commerce summer students Emma Moore and Courtney Warkentin present a Heritage Moment on behalf of members of the Canada Day and Heritage Committee.

Here are greetings from the Member of Parliament representing Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Taylor Bachrach, MP.

MLA for Omineca Constituency John Rustad, MLA sends his greetings with this message.

Chairperson of the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako Gerry Thiessen presents his Canada Day message.

And now, on to the entertainment portion of our virtual event.

The Tweedsmuir Fiddlers send along this video from the 2019 Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts. The Fiddlers play a Latin medley, featuring ‘Quizás, Quizás, Quizás’ and ‘¿Quién Será?’.

The members of Celtic Clover, Warren and Gail Chapman and Tyree Parkin, send Canada Day greetings along with this video.

From their music room in Burns Lake, here are Canada Day greetings and a performance of ‘Country Roads’ by The Hampsters, Randy and Gabriela, Nicole and Julia Hamp.

The children and staff of Little Angels Day Care at Ts’il Kas Koh send in their short and sweet Canada Day greetings.

And finally, here once again are Chamber of Commerce summer students Emma Moore and Courtney Warkentin, along with summer student Meghan Olson, wishing you a Happy Canada Day on behalf of the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

Happy Canada Day from the Lakes District Arts Council volunteers

This concludes our 2020 virtual Canada Day Celebration.

Mesiy cho, merci and thank you to the many people who worked together to make this virtual event possible.

We hope to be together in person next Canada Day!

This is not forever. This is just for now.

– John and Sandra Barth for the LDAC group of Volunteers.

Burns Lake Lakes District News