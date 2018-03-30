Vancouver Island Vixens are the newest burlesque troupe to take to Island stages. See them Saturday at the Duncan Showroom. (Submitted)

Burlesque is back at the Duncan Showroom this Saturday

C'mon along and see what all the excitement is about as the Vixens take the Showroom stage

There’s nothing like an old fashioned burlesque show to get those pulses racing.

Vancouver Island Vixens, the Island’s newest burlesque troupe, is coming to the Duncan Showroom on Saturday, March 31 for a pair of shows, the first at 5:30 p.m. and the second, late-night offering, from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

According to the Showroom’s owner and impresario, Longevity John Falkner, “These seven sultry ladies will lure you into the depths of classic burlesque.”

Similar shows always attract an appreciative audience, so slide on into town for some Saturday night fun.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

