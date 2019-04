The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo took place Saturday, April 16 at the IPE Stampede Grounds in Armstrong.

The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo returned Saturday night at the IPE Stampede grounds.

The event included horse and bull riders and a pig auction fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue. Following the rodeo, cowboys and cowgirls kicked up their heels to Armstrong’s own Dirt Road Kings at the Curling Rink.

