Buffy Sainte-Marie, Jim Cuddy and others to play Surrey’s virtual Canada Day

Pictured from left, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy. (submitted photos)

Surrey’s virtual Canada Day celebration will this year feature Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy.

Presented by KPU, Virtual Surrey Canada Day will take place on July 1, with a Family Show from 10:30 a.m. to noon and the Evening Show from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Surrey Canada Day is committed to sharing music, education, entertainment, and the cultural practices of many Indigenous and multicultural artists,” says a news release from city hall.

“The City invites residents to come together to experience diverse cultural expression, as well as the best of Canada and its hope for the future. It is with great respect, humility, and enthusiasm to announce the Surrey Canada Day 2021 lineup featuring Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk Off the Earth, Jim Cuddy, Bedouin Soundclash, William Prince, JoJo Mason, Celeigh Cardinal and many more.”

More event details are posted to surrey.ca/canadaday.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Red Sneakers’ for contest-winning musician on Surrey’s Canada Day livestream.

Surrey Now Leader