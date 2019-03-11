Buckman Coe in Duncan this month

With a new release just out, it's a great time to hear him

Buckman Coe is coming to the Duncan Showroom on March 14. (Submitted)

Vancouver-based roots musician, Buckman Coe, is coming to the Duncan Showroom on Thursday, March 14.

He has a lot on his plate in 2019. He just released ‘Endlessly’, the third single from his new album Gathering Storm, and is now touring around B.C. and Alberta.

He delves deep into some retro psych soul in ‘Endlessly’, with a feature from Portland-based songstress Lynx.

The music gives him a chance to explore the connection between souls over various lifetimes or pathways: a favourite with poets, songwriters, and artists throughout the ages. He’s feeling that groove.

“This song started with the extremely catchy ‘oooh’ section in the chorus and a few delirious late nights jamming after reminiscing and rewatching some of my favourite mind-melting movies about identity, and soul connections over lifetimes,” he says.

The song follows the release of Buckman Coe’s two previous singles from this, his sixth full-length album. Both singles were released late last year, ‘Gathering Storm’ on Sept. 28 and ‘Be Free’ launched on Nov. 30.