Salmon watercolour by Kate Kokotailo.

Brushworks artists showing at Filberg Lodge

Brushworks Fine Arts Group will host their Annual Spring Show and Sale at the Filberg Lodge May 19, 20 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Brushworks Fine Arts Group will host their Annual Spring Show and Sale at the Filberg Lodge May 19, 20 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A wide variety of styles and subject matter will be on display and artists will be in attendance throughout the weekend.

Established in 2001, Brushworks consists of thirty local artists who paint together each week in Comox. Acrylic, oil, watercolour and multi-media works will be featured in this long-weekend exhibition.

Participating artists include David Ballantyne, Adelle Brown, Brenda Calhoun, Chris Carter, Pam Faunt, Barry Graham, Jennifer Harrison, June Heaton, Kay Hilborn, Linda Huibers, Val Jeske, Kate Kokotailo, Sharon Lalonde, Janet Liszt, Barbara Martin, Bruce Martin, Julie McDonald, Brenda Olinek, Juanita Olson, Valerie Parmley, Mary Reed, Carol Schinkel, Connie Treen, Val Wallace, and Doris Wilson.

Filberg Lodge volunteers will be available to answer questions about the facility during the art sale and the Summer Kitchen will be open Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Filberg Lodge is located at 61 Filberg Road in Comox.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Previous story
Chilliwack to be written into Canada’s 150 Mosaic Mural legacy book
Next story
Two Abbotsford schools place first at B.C. drumline competition

Just Posted

Armstrong Citizen of the Year nominations open

  • 13 hours ago

 

Flood evacuation alert issued in Northwest Langley

 

Kelowna rental market on downward trend this month

  • 13 hours ago

 

Three properties in Chilliwack on evacuation order

 

Most Read