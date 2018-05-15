Brushworks artists showing at Filberg Lodge

Brushworks Fine Arts Group will host their Annual Spring Show and Sale at the Filberg Lodge May 19, 20 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Brushworks Fine Arts Group will host their Annual Spring Show and Sale at the Filberg Lodge May 19, 20 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A wide variety of styles and subject matter will be on display and artists will be in attendance throughout the weekend.

Established in 2001, Brushworks consists of thirty local artists who paint together each week in Comox. Acrylic, oil, watercolour and multi-media works will be featured in this long-weekend exhibition.

Participating artists include David Ballantyne, Adelle Brown, Brenda Calhoun, Chris Carter, Pam Faunt, Barry Graham, Jennifer Harrison, June Heaton, Kay Hilborn, Linda Huibers, Val Jeske, Kate Kokotailo, Sharon Lalonde, Janet Liszt, Barbara Martin, Bruce Martin, Julie McDonald, Brenda Olinek, Juanita Olson, Valerie Parmley, Mary Reed, Carol Schinkel, Connie Treen, Val Wallace, and Doris Wilson.

Filberg Lodge volunteers will be available to answer questions about the facility during the art sale and the Summer Kitchen will be open Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Filberg Lodge is located at 61 Filberg Road in Comox.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.