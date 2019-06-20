Founder of the award-winning Pacific Canadian Roots Music group Tiller’s Folly, Bruce Coughlan, is setting course on a new adventure!! He heads to Mission on June 22.

Founder of the award-winning Pacific Canadian Roots music group Tiller’s Folly, Bruce Coughlan is heading to Mission on June 22.

Stories and Songs with Bruce Coughlan takes place at The Railyard (33121 N. Railway Ave, Mission) with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and the show starting at 8:30 p.m.

Coughlan will share from his 40+ years (and over a dozen albums) of experience as a performing musician.

“Think of each concert as a collection of short stories. My goal as a performer is to immerse my audience within those stories. With words & music, my aim is to transport the listener through both time and place, allowing them to paint vivid pictures in their mind’s eye, stirring a range of memories and emotions,” said Coughlan.

“I strive for each experience to be unique, sincere and personal.”

Over the decades his music has constantly evolved and morphed, never staying put too long in just one place.

“I guess you could say my primary interest is Folk, at times I’ve dabbled in Blues, Soul, Celtic, Bluegrass, Rock, and even Latin, Reggae, and Calypso.”