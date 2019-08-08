Bruce Cockburn in town

Legendary guitar player, songwriter and poet Bruce Cockburn took the stage at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook Ttursday, August 8, playing a riveting two-set concert of songs reflecting on the state of the world and the human soul. Cockburn was accompanied by John Dymand on bass (pictured), Gary Craig on drums and percussion and John Aaron Cockburn on accordion, violin and guitar. Barry Coulter photo