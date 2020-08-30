Brodie Lee Dawson to play at Innisfree Farm

One industry that has been severely hit with the fallout from COVID19 is the music industry. As we all know, concerts, festivals and club venues have all had to cancel musical events, so many musicians have turned to alternative methods to retain fans and make a living. Methods like online musical events which work out well for some, but not all.

This summer, Innisfree Farm and Botanic Garden held a few musical events, and owners Thierry Vain and Chanchal Cabrera were very happy with the support from the local community.

“As much as our own industry (local farms and botanic gardens) have been impacted, we know it’s been a real struggle for our local musicians,” said Cabrera. “Without venues like festivals and clubs to play in, there’s not too many options. When we were rethinking our own plans, we knew the gardens would be a perfect setting for small concerts. With a limit of 50 people as per the COVID protocols, it’s turned out really well and we are happy we’ve been able to provide a space for local musicians.”

With that in mind and with the end of the season almost upon them, Innisfree Farm will be hosting a penultimate event – a ‘Next to Last’ Music and Picnic Party Saturday, Sept. 5, with Brodie Lee Dawson performing. Admission is by donation in support of both the musicians and the botanic gardens.

“She’s (Dawson) shared the stage with some very big names, including George Canyon, Jake Owen and Serena Ryder and is well-respected in the Vancouver Island music scene. Joining her will be Elise LeBlanc, a soulful singer/songwriter whose music showcases her deep connection to nature – something all of us here at Innisfree share.”

What better way to add to your enjoyment than indulging in one of Innisfree Farm’s fabulous picnic baskets? Featuring fresh produce and berries, delicious treats, iced tea and so much more. Pre-order picnic baskets by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, by calling 250-336-8767.

Innisfree will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with two performances between noon and 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to come early (or stay later) and explore the gardens at their leisure. Innisfree Farm and Botanic Garden is located 10 minutes south of Courtenay just west of the community of Royston on Trent Road. Visit innisfreefarm.ca for more information.

