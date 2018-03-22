Broadway Music students earn scholarships

Broadway Music Studio students collectively brought home five gold and a silver ribbon from the Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts.

Shaelyn Radu and Odin Vetsch have been invited to the 61st annual Lakes District Honours Concert and will be receiving scholarships for their outstanding performances.

“It was rewarding to witness the students willingness to share their music in an atmosphere of unfamiliar faces, all while being adjudicated. They are not only dedicated, but inspiring and humble pianists that I’m very fortunate to be teaching. I’m so proud of them!” exclaimed Broadway Music teacher Alana Butler.

The students who took part were Solange Stewart-Hansen, Emma Torunski, Jaymie Klaver, Odin Vetsch and Shaelyn Radu. They played in a variety of categories such as Duets, Sonatina, contemporary and popular.